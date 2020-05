In an unconventional year, Chesterfield County Public Schools took an unconventional approach to announce their teachers of the year for each division by surprising...

In an unconventional year, Chesterfield County Public Schools took an unconventional approach to announce their teachers of the year for each division by surprising them at home. Superintendent Merv Dougherty presented the honors with an Ed McMahon approach, complete with flowers, balloons, and yard signs – less the sweepstakes check. This year’s honorees were Sarah Jurewicz (CCPS and overall high school), Katie Moore (middle school), and Heather Russell (elementary school).