Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. OK…I admit I missed another holiday. Again! I did remember the event, Memorial Day, but I just did not get around to writing an article about it. However, for this particular miss, I have a good excuse. I am just coming off another week of furlough, that fancy word my company used when they told us that we were going to be laid off one week a month through July. Yes, without pay! So, when every day basically looks like the previous day, it is easy to lose track of time and dates. I find asking myself, “Is today Tuesday or is it Wednesday?” Thankfully, I have my faithful iPhone handy to bring me back to the world of reality, even if it is only for a short period of time before I am asking myself, “Is this trash day?” Anyway, we all know this is a special day for us to honor all of those who have died while serving in the U.S military service, unlike Veterans Day when we honor everyone who has served in the military. I do have one burr under my saddle about this important holiday that I need to address. I have read that many places have banned any ceremonies or even the placing of the flag on the graves of those who died protecting our freedom, all under the guise that “they” want to protect us from the virus. Now, I get the need to be safe, but remember, we are the only country in the world that has been able to send men to the moon and bring them back in one piece. If we can do that, don’t you think, if we “wanted” to, we could come up with a simple plan to keep everyone safe and still show the world that we care and honor those who gave everything for our country. Ok, I made my point. I just get so tired of hearing that anything we want to do these days, has to be challenged under the banner of “safety.” Personally, I would actually believe their concerns if they would tell us we could no longer drive cars because they are not “really” safe, and we need to ride bicycles. Of course, we will need to wear the helmet, knee and elbow pads, gloves, and for good measure, we need to make sure we attach the training wheels. We can’t be too safe? Can we? Oh yes! One more sidebar. I would really, really believe them if they volunteered to lead by example. Not happening, but we can always dream.

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them.” John F. Kennedy

SMILES

A cowboy was trying to buy a health insurance policy. The insurance agent was going down the list of standard questions. “Ever have an accident?” “Nope, nary a one.” “None? You’ve never had any accidents?” “Nope. Ain’t never had one. Never.” “Well, you said on this form you were bit by a snake once. Wouldn’t you consider that an accident?” “Heck, no! That dang varmint bit me on purpose!”

Got to run. I have a few more flags to hang around the house. As always, be good, do good, and play safe. Remember and never forget! God Bless!

JR