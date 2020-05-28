Police Blotter
BACKWATER TR (55xx block) 05/16/2020 4:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge
BELFIELD CT (47xx block) 05/18/2020 11:55 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose
BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (121xx block) 05/15/2020 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from construction site.
BEULAH RD (42xx block) 05/19/2020 11a.m. – Electronics stolen from department store.
BORDEAUX WY (54xx block) 05/17/2020 1 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
BRAMBLETON RD (67xx block) 05/17/2020 11:30 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.
CENTRALIA RD (64xx block) 05/18/2020 1:30 a.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from business.
CHAMPION CT (22xx block) 05/01/2020 6 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
CHESTERFIELD AVE (215xx block) 05/15/2020 3:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed
COUGAR TL (38xx block) 05/15/2020 12:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
CRICKLEWOOD DR (61xx block) 05/16/2020 11p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose
DUNVEGAN CT (119xx block) 05/01/2020 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
EDENTON PL (46xx block) 05/19/2020 4 a.m. – Rear window entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from residence.
GOOLSBY CT (52xx block) 05/18/2020 12:40 a.m. – Nothing reported stolen during burglary.
GROVE PL (123xx block) 05/18/2020 9:15 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Throwing Missiles
HICKORY RD (46xx block) 05/17/2020 8 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose
HOPKIN RD (57xx block) 05/20/2020 9:20 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
HOPKINS RD (81xx block) 05/01/2020 6 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from construction site.
IRON BRIDGE RD (100xx block) 05/15/2020 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (117xx block) 05/16/2020 11 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (57xx block) 05/19/2020 10:30 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (57xx block) 05/20/2020 2:50 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (68xx block) 05/18/2020 11:30 p.m. – Bicycles stolen from residence.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (81xx block) 05/18/2020 9:20 p.m. – Strong-arm robbery. Money stolen from victim.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (88xx block) 05/14/2020 7:30 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.
LANSMILL DR (169xx block) 05/16/2020 3:15 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose
LAUREL OAK RD (42xx block) 05/18/2020 10 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
LITTLEFIELD RD (131xx block) 05/15/2020 9:44 p.m. – Rape-Attempted
LIVERPOOL CR (5xx block) 04/01/2020 12:01 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from apartment during burglary.
LOYAL AVE (201xx block) 05/15/2020 6 a.m. – Household goods stolen from residence.
LOYALTY WY (162xx block) 05/02/2020 9 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
MANGOWOOD DR (26xx block) 05/15/2020 5 p.m. – Vandalism reported.
MEADOWBURM DR (64xx block) 01/15/2020 Noon – Rear window entry during burglary. Household goods and miscellaneous items reported stolen from residence.
OLD ZION HILL RD (65xx block) 05/19/2020 1 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
PERDUE SPRINGS DR (26xx block) 05/14/2020 8 a.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
PINELAND AVE (30xx block) 05/17/2020 6 p.m. – Nothing reported stolen during burglary.
PLANET RD (64xx block) 05/16/2020 4:30 p.m. – Strong-arm robbery. Money stolen from victim.
ROWLETT RD (149xx block) 05/19/2020 3:16 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
RUFFIN MILL RD (21xx block) 05/17/2020 7:04 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial
RUSSELL RD (93xx block) 05/20/2020 10:09 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
S CHESTER RD (131xx block) 04/15/2020 12:01 a.m. – Vandalism around a school building.
SANDROCK CT (67xx block) 05/15/2020 9:35 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
STRATHMORE RD (62xx block) 05/17/2020 10 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
THURSTON RD (38xx block) 05/18/2020 11 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
TRAILVIEW CR (64xx block) 05/12/2020 8 a.m. – Rear door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from residence.
VERMEIL ST (78xx block) 05/15/2020 3:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
VINTNER DR (52xx block) 05/17/2020 1 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary.Nothing reported stolen from residence.
W HUNDRED RD (11xx block) 05/20/2020 1:17 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed
W HUNDRED RD (20xx block) 05/15/2020 8 p.m. – Vandalism to a rental storage facility.
W HUNDRED RD (24xx block) 05/19/2020 8:15 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from hotel.
WHETSTONE RD (50xx block) 05/18/2020 8 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
WHITEPINE RD (84xx block) 05/20/2020 5:33 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
WILLIS RD (23xx block) 05/17/2020 2 p.m. – Consumable goods reported stolen.
WOODPECKER RD (208xx block) 05/16/2020 11:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession
