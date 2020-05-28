Trending

Police Blotter

Police Blotter May 28, 2020 VN Staff

BACKWATER TR (55xx block) 05/16/2020 4:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

BELFIELD CT (47xx block) 05/18/2020 11:55 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (121xx block) 05/15/2020 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from construction site.

BEULAH RD (42xx block) 05/19/2020 11a.m. – Electronics stolen from department store.

BORDEAUX WY (54xx block) 05/17/2020 1 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

BRAMBLETON RD (67xx block) 05/17/2020 11:30 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

CENTRALIA RD (64xx block) 05/18/2020 1:30 a.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from business.

CHAMPION CT (22xx block) 05/01/2020 6 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

CHESTERFIELD AVE (215xx block) 05/15/2020 3:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

COUGAR TL (38xx block) 05/15/2020 12:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

CRICKLEWOOD DR (61xx block) 05/16/2020 11p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

DUNVEGAN CT (119xx block) 05/01/2020 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

EDENTON PL (46xx block) 05/19/2020 4 a.m. – Rear window entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from residence.

GOOLSBY CT (52xx block) 05/18/2020 12:40 a.m. – Nothing reported stolen during burglary.

GROVE PL (123xx block) 05/18/2020 9:15 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Throwing Missiles

HICKORY RD (46xx block) 05/17/2020 8 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

HOPKIN RD (57xx block) 05/20/2020 9:20 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

HOPKINS RD (81xx block) 05/01/2020 6 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from construction site.

IRON BRIDGE RD (100xx block) 05/15/2020 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (117xx block) 05/16/2020 11 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (57xx block) 05/19/2020 10:30 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (57xx block) 05/20/2020 2:50 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (68xx block) 05/18/2020 11:30 p.m. – Bicycles stolen from residence.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (81xx block) 05/18/2020 9:20 p.m. – Strong-arm robbery. Money stolen from victim.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (88xx block) 05/14/2020 7:30 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

LANSMILL DR (169xx block) 05/16/2020 3:15 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

LAUREL OAK RD (42xx block) 05/18/2020 10 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

LITTLEFIELD RD (131xx block) 05/15/2020 9:44 p.m. – Rape-Attempted

LIVERPOOL CR (5xx block) 04/01/2020 12:01 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from apartment during burglary.

LOYAL AVE (201xx block) 05/15/2020 6 a.m. – Household goods stolen from residence.

LOYALTY WY (162xx block) 05/02/2020 9 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

MANGOWOOD DR (26xx block) 05/15/2020 5 p.m. – Vandalism reported.

MEADOWBURM DR (64xx block) 01/15/2020 Noon – Rear window entry during burglary. Household goods and miscellaneous items reported stolen from residence.

OLD ZION HILL RD (65xx block) 05/19/2020 1 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

PERDUE SPRINGS DR (26xx block) 05/14/2020 8 a.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

PINELAND AVE (30xx block) 05/17/2020 6 p.m. – Nothing reported stolen during burglary.

PLANET RD (64xx block) 05/16/2020 4:30 p.m. – Strong-arm robbery. Money stolen from victim.

ROWLETT RD (149xx block) 05/19/2020 3:16 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

RUFFIN MILL RD (21xx block) 05/17/2020 7:04 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

RUSSELL RD (93xx block) 05/20/2020 10:09 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

S CHESTER RD (131xx block) 04/15/2020 12:01 a.m. – Vandalism around a school building.

SANDROCK CT (67xx block) 05/15/2020 9:35 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

STRATHMORE RD (62xx block) 05/17/2020 10 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

THURSTON RD (38xx block) 05/18/2020 11 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

TRAILVIEW CR (64xx block) 05/12/2020 8 a.m. – Rear door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from residence.

VERMEIL ST (78xx block) 05/15/2020 3:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

VINTNER DR (52xx block) 05/17/2020 1 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary.Nothing reported stolen from residence.

W HUNDRED RD (11xx block) 05/20/2020 1:17 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

W HUNDRED RD (20xx block) 05/15/2020 8 p.m. – Vandalism to a rental storage facility.

W HUNDRED RD (24xx block) 05/19/2020 8:15 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from hotel.

WHETSTONE RD (50xx block) 05/18/2020 8 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

WHITEPINE RD (84xx block) 05/20/2020 5:33 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

WILLIS RD (23xx block) 05/17/2020 2 p.m. – Consumable goods reported stolen.

WOODPECKER RD (208xx block) 05/16/2020 11:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession

