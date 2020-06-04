Trending

Chesterfield Health Department to continue free COVID-19 testing into June

Community June 4, 2020 Press release

As part of a statewide push to increase testing across the commonwealth, the Chesterfield Health Department is hosting another round of free COVID-19 testing...

As part of a statewide push to increase testing across the commonwealth, the Chesterfield Health Department is hosting another round of free COVID-19 testing events at three locations:

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Bellwood Flea Market
9201 Jefferson Davis Highway

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Falling Creek Ironworks Park
6407 Jefferson Davis Highway

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Stonebridge Recreation Center
230 Karl Linn Drive

Testing is for individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms. It is free for uninsured or underinsured persons.

While some appointments will be reserved for walk-ups that morning, testing is limited, and appointments should be made prior to arriving.

Residents who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms as defined by the Virginia Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, should call the Chesterfield Health Department at (804) 318-8207.  

Spanish-speaking staff also will be present during the testing event.

For more information about Chesterfield County’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit www.chesterfield.gov/coronavirus.

