Police Blotter

BELVOIR RD (110xx block) 05/23/2020 12:45 p.m. – Rape-Forcible BEULAH RD(42xx block) 05/24/2020 10:42 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Money stolen from convenience...

BELVOIR RD (110xx block) 05/23/2020 12:45 p.m. – Rape-Forcible

BEULAH RD(42xx block) 05/24/2020 10:42 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Money stolen from convenience store.

BRAMPTON WY (27xx block) 05/27/2020 3:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

BROADWATER WY (151xx block) 05/25/2020 1 p.m. – Clothing and firearms stolen from vehicle.

BUR OAK LN (78xx block) 05/28/2020 6 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

CENTRALIA RD (51xx block) 05/27/2020 12:35 p.m. – Vandalism to a business.

CHESTER RD (101xx block) 05/01/2018 8 a.m. – Household goods stolen from office.

CHESTERFIELD AVE (216xx block) 05/21/2020 12 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

COURT ST (215xx block) 05/01/2020 12:01 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

DALESHIRE DR (62xx block) 05/24/2020 8 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

DORSEY RD (89xx block) 05/23/2020 10 p.m. – Rear door entry during burglary. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

GATESGREEN DR (63xx block) 05/28/2020 1:40 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

GIBE LN (67xx block) 05/24/2020 12 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

HIDDENWELL LN (40xx block) 05/15/2020 8 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

INDIAN HILL RD (23xx block) 5/27/2020 5 p.m. – Rape-Forcible

IRONSTONE DR (60xx block) 05/26/2020 7 a.m. – Nothing reported stolen during burglary.

IRONSTONE DR (60xx block) 05/27/2020 2:30 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

IVYRIDGE CT (124xx block) 05/22/2020 9:30 p.m. – Strong-arm robbery. Miscellaneous items stolen from victim.

JAMES OVERLOOK DR (17xx block) 05/21/2020 8 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (117xx block) 05/28/2020 9:47 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (135xx block) 05/22/2020 9 p.m. – Clothing, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (174xx block) 05/28/2020 10:21 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (75xx block) 03/15/2020 8 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from discount store.

JESSUP RD (62xx block) 05/21/2020 6 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

LAUREL OAK RD (41xx block) 05/18/2020 7 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

LIBERTY WY (7xx block) 05/22/2020 2:30 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous stolen from office building.

LINGLE LN (52xx block) 05/23/2020 12:30 a.m. – Consumable goods, electronics, and money stolen from vehicle.

LORIMER RD (151xx block) 05/27/2020 3 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

LOWER FALLS LN (42xx block) 05/27/2020 3 a.m. – Break-in at a construction site. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

LUCKYLEE CS (37xx block) 05/20/2020 4 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

MEADOW GLEN LN (32xx block) 05/22/2020 9 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

MEADOWDALE BLVD (31xx block) 05/23/2020 2:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

MEADOWDALE BLVD (34xx block) 05/22/2020 11:23 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

PERRYMONT RD (87xx block) 05/25/2020 7 a.m. – Strong-arm robbery. Electronics stolen from residence.

RIDGEDALE PY (50xx block) 05/24/2020 9 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

RIVER RD (45xx block) 05/22/2020 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

ROLLING OAKS CT (31xx block) 05/24/2020 6 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

RUFFIN MILL RD (21xx block) 05/26/2020 6 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from dealership.

S BEULAH RD (65xx block) 05/26/2020 8 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

SALEM CHURCH RD (93xx block) 05/23/2020 1 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Clothing, consumable goods, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

SANTANA ST (161xx block) 05/21/2020 9 a.m – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

SILVERTREE LN (156xx block) 05/23/2020 6 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

SIMPLICITY ST (101xx block) 05/25/2020 9 a.m. – Clothing stolen from residence.

STRATHMORE RD (61xx block) 05/24/2020 Noon – Front door entry during break-in. Nothing reported stolen.

SUNBEAM RD (55xx block) 05/20/2020 7 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

SUNSET KNOLL RD (86xx block) 05/15/2020 8 p.m. – Vandalism around a community center.

THORNSETT LN (135xx block) 05/26/2020 2:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

W HUNDRED RD (16xx block) 05/25/2020 7:55 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Other

WATCHRUN CT (65xx block) 05/23/2020 8:30 p.m. – Electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

WHETSTONE RD (52xx block) 05/26/2020 1 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.

WILLIS RD (23xx block) 05/21/2020 7:47 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from hotel.

WINDWOOD LN (50xx block) 05/22/2020 7 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous stolen from vehicle.

WOODS EDGE RD (157xx block) 05/23/2020 9:20 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession