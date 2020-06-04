Police Blotter
BELVOIR RD (110xx block) 05/23/2020 12:45 p.m. – Rape-Forcible
BEULAH RD(42xx block) 05/24/2020 10:42 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Money stolen from convenience store.
BRAMPTON WY (27xx block) 05/27/2020 3:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
BROADWATER WY (151xx block) 05/25/2020 1 p.m. – Clothing and firearms stolen from vehicle.
BUR OAK LN (78xx block) 05/28/2020 6 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
CENTRALIA RD (51xx block) 05/27/2020 12:35 p.m. – Vandalism to a business.
CHESTER RD (101xx block) 05/01/2018 8 a.m. – Household goods stolen from office.
CHESTERFIELD AVE (216xx block) 05/21/2020 12 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed
COURT ST (215xx block) 05/01/2020 12:01 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
DALESHIRE DR (62xx block) 05/24/2020 8 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
DORSEY RD (89xx block) 05/23/2020 10 p.m. – Rear door entry during burglary. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
GATESGREEN DR (63xx block) 05/28/2020 1:40 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
GIBE LN (67xx block) 05/24/2020 12 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.
HIDDENWELL LN (40xx block) 05/15/2020 8 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.
INDIAN HILL RD (23xx block) 5/27/2020 5 p.m. – Rape-Forcible
IRONSTONE DR (60xx block) 05/26/2020 7 a.m. – Nothing reported stolen during burglary.
IRONSTONE DR (60xx block) 05/27/2020 2:30 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.
IVYRIDGE CT (124xx block) 05/22/2020 9:30 p.m. – Strong-arm robbery. Miscellaneous items stolen from victim.
JAMES OVERLOOK DR (17xx block) 05/21/2020 8 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (117xx block) 05/28/2020 9:47 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (135xx block) 05/22/2020 9 p.m. – Clothing, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (174xx block) 05/28/2020 10:21 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (75xx block) 03/15/2020 8 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from discount store.
JESSUP RD (62xx block) 05/21/2020 6 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
LAUREL OAK RD (41xx block) 05/18/2020 7 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.
LIBERTY WY (7xx block) 05/22/2020 2:30 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous stolen from office building.
LINGLE LN (52xx block) 05/23/2020 12:30 a.m. – Consumable goods, electronics, and money stolen from vehicle.
LORIMER RD (151xx block) 05/27/2020 3 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.
LOWER FALLS LN (42xx block) 05/27/2020 3 a.m. – Break-in at a construction site. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.
LUCKYLEE CS (37xx block) 05/20/2020 4 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic
MEADOW GLEN LN (32xx block) 05/22/2020 9 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic
MEADOWDALE BLVD (31xx block) 05/23/2020 2:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
MEADOWDALE BLVD (34xx block) 05/22/2020 11:23 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.
PERRYMONT RD (87xx block) 05/25/2020 7 a.m. – Strong-arm robbery. Electronics stolen from residence.
RIDGEDALE PY (50xx block) 05/24/2020 9 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
RIVER RD (45xx block) 05/22/2020 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
ROLLING OAKS CT (31xx block) 05/24/2020 6 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
RUFFIN MILL RD (21xx block) 05/26/2020 6 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from dealership.
S BEULAH RD (65xx block) 05/26/2020 8 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose
SALEM CHURCH RD (93xx block) 05/23/2020 1 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Clothing, consumable goods, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
SANTANA ST (161xx block) 05/21/2020 9 a.m – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
SILVERTREE LN (156xx block) 05/23/2020 6 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
SIMPLICITY ST (101xx block) 05/25/2020 9 a.m. – Clothing stolen from residence.
STRATHMORE RD (61xx block) 05/24/2020 Noon – Front door entry during break-in. Nothing reported stolen.
SUNBEAM RD (55xx block) 05/20/2020 7 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
SUNSET KNOLL RD (86xx block) 05/15/2020 8 p.m. – Vandalism around a community center.
THORNSETT LN (135xx block) 05/26/2020 2:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
W HUNDRED RD (16xx block) 05/25/2020 7:55 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Other
WATCHRUN CT (65xx block) 05/23/2020 8:30 p.m. – Electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
WHETSTONE RD (52xx block) 05/26/2020 1 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.
WILLIS RD (23xx block) 05/21/2020 7:47 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from hotel.
WINDWOOD LN (50xx block) 05/22/2020 7 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous stolen from vehicle.
WOODS EDGE RD (157xx block) 05/23/2020 9:20 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession
