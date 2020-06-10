Chester home consumed by fire

A home was destroyed by fire at 10600 Hollyberry Drive on June 1. The flames were spotted by a helicopter flying over. The fire...

The fire began around 3 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the home fully involved with fire. Crews battled the blaze and declared it under control at 4:30 a.m.

Lt. Jason Elmore of Chesterfield Fire and EMS said that the house was vacant and that the cause is under investigation.

Fire and medical personnel from Chester, Airport, Centralia, Dale, Dutch Gap, Harrowgate, and Clover Hill fire stations battled the inferno.

Meadowdale Apartment fire summons crews

On June 1, around 7:11 p.m., firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Meadowdale Boulevard for a fire.

Lt. Jason Elmore of Chesterfield Fire and EMS said crews arrived on scene to heavy smoke showing from the second floor and apartment eaves.

Elmore said no one was home at the time and that in addition to the fire damaged apartment, minor damage extended to two other apartments.

The fire was declared under control at 8:10 p.m., and the cause is undetermined, Elmore said.

Hoo’s Pickin reports fire

Hoo’s Pickin reported on its Facebook page that a fire destroyed a shed on its property sometime between the night of May 30 and early morning of May 31.

The fire is under investigation.