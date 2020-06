Police Blotter

BEACH RD (76xx block) 05/29/2020 3 p.m. – Electronics stolen during burglary. BEN FRY DR (128xx block) 06/01/2020 8:50 p.m. – Vandalism to a...

BEACH RD (76xx block) 05/29/2020 3 p.m. – Electronics stolen during burglary.

BEN FRY DR (128xx block) 06/01/2020 8:50 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (120xx block) 05/28/2020 1 p.m.- Firearms stolen from parking lot.

BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (120xx block) 05/28/2020 5:30 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from construction site.

BOLLINGER DR (41xx block) 06/01/2020 1 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

BROADWATER WY (150xx block) 05/29/2020 2:40 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

BROADWATER WY (150xx block) 06/03/2020 1:15 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

BUTTERMINT DR (87xx block) 06/02/2020 1 a.m. – Attempted Injury-Accidental – Overdose

CAMBERWELL RD (28xx block) 06/04/2020 9 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

CANNINGTON DR (36xx block) 06/03/2020 4:45 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

CASTLEBURY DR (38xx block) 06/01/2020 6:20 p.m. – Bicycles stolen from residence.

CASTLEWOOD RD (52xx block) 12/01/2019 12:01 a.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.

CHESDIN GREEN WY (148xx block) 06/02/2020 10 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

CHESTER VILLAGE DR (117xx block) 06/01/2020 9 a.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.

CLUB RIDGE DR (118xx block) 05/30/2020 7 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

COMMONS PZ (70xx block) 06/02/2020 3:30 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from gas station.

CONTINENTAL BLVD (160xx block) 05/20/2020 1 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from garage.

CREEK WY (40xx block) 05/31/2020 8 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

CRESSWELL RD (30xx block) 05/30/2020 6 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

ELMWOOD LN (17xx block) 05/29/2020 11:50 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession

FAIRPINES CT (55xx block) 05/28/2020 8 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

FALLING CREEK AVE (29xx block) 06/02/2020 3:45 a.m. – Strong-arm robbery at a residence. Nothing reported stolen.

GOOLSBY AVE (28xx block) 05/29/2020 3 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence.

GOOLSBY AVE (30xx block) 06/01/2020 10:20 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

GREATBRIDGE RD (95xx block) 06/03/2020 11:30 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

GREEN CEDAR CT (87xx block) 06/03/2020 3:27 a.m. – Consumable Goods, electronics, firearms, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

GREEN SPRINGS RD (115xx block) 05/28/2020 3 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from hotel.

HACKNEY CR (64xx block) 05/29/2020 5 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence.

HICKORY RD (74xx block) 05/31/2020 6 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

HUNTINGCREEK DR (67xx block) 05/31/2020 Noon – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

HYDE PARK DR (40xx block) 05/28/2020 6 p.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.

IRON BRIDGE PZ (120xx block) 05/30/2020 7:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from grocery store.

IRON BRIDGE RD (100xx block) 06/02/2020 6:20 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

IRON BRIDGE RD (64xx block) 05/25/2020 12 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (112xx block) 05/31/2020 8:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx block) 05/22/2020 12 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from garage.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (126xx block) 05/29/2020 6:30 p.m.- Electronics stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (127xx block) 05/30/2020 5 p.m. –Bicycles stolen from garage.

KINGSLAND RD (57xx block) 06/03/2020 2 p.m. – Vandalism to a mailbox.

LIMER LN (123xx block) 05/31/2020 4:54 a.m. – Overhead door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.

LOST FOREST DR (92xx block) 05/30/2020 11:10 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

LOYAL AVE (204xx block) 05/29/2020 7 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

LOYAL AVE (204xx block) 05/31/2020 Noon – Rear window entry during burglary. Electronics stolen from residence.

MARSDEN RD (116xx block) 04/11/2020 9 p.m. – Attempted vandalism on roadway.

MARTINGALE RD (27xx block) 06/03/2020 9:35 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

MEADOWBURM DR (65xx block) 05/27/2020 10 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

MEADOWBURM DR (65xx block) 06/01/2020 8:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

MEADOWDALE BLVD (34xx block) 05/30/2020 9:30 p.m. –Strong-arm robbery. Electronics stolen from victim.

MERRIEWOOD RIDGE CT (25xx block) 05/29/2020 9:45 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

OAK RIVER DR (200xx block) 05/31/2020 6 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

OKEHAMPTON DR (45xx block) 05/29/2020 4:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

OLD ST ANDREWS PL (127xx block) 05/30/2020 8 p.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.

OLD STAGE RD (129xx block) 08/25/2019 Noon – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

OXLEY CT (135xx block) 04/25/2020 8 a.m.- Firearms stolen from vehicle.

REMUDA DR (54xx block) 05/30/2020 7:40 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

RIVER RD (104xx block) 05/29/2020 8 p.m.- Firearms stolen from residence.

RIVER RD (66xx block) 05/28/2020 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from school building.

ROTUNDA LN (121xx block) 05/18/2020 12:01 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

STERLING BROOK DR (35xx block) 06/01/2020 7 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

SWANHAVEN DR (69xx block) 05/31/2020 1 p.m. – Vandalism around a residence.

TALON LN (87xx block) 06/03/2020 12:15 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

TIMSBERRY CR (150xx block) 06/03/2020 3:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

TIPTON CT (161xx block) 06/03/2020 4:45 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

W HUNDRED RD (29xx block) 05/21/2020 4 a.m. – Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

WHITEPINE RD (81xx block) 06/03/2020 8:07 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Throwing Missiles

WINDWOOD CT (93xx block) 06/02/2020 9 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

WOODPECKER RD (208xx block) 06/04/2020 4 a.m. – Vandalism to a business.

WOODPECKER RD (76xx block) 05/31/2020 9 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

WOODS EDGE RD (159xx block) 06/01/2020 8:04 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed