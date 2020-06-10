Tremendous communication exercise

To the Editor: My perspective comes from a background in mitigation of high level defense and security operations for the headquarters of the Department...

To the Editor:

My perspective comes from a background in mitigation of high level defense and security operations for the headquarters of the Department of Defense. The core complement I have for the overall countrywide communication exercise can be summed up in the following statement in the briefing document: “During this simulation keep in mind that we are to operate in an environment of kindness with the goal of getting to ‘yes’ and having a ‘Good Hello’ and ‘Good Goodbye.’”

The focus on civility and positive character traits is the driving force for true success. I say this as an outsider to these two organizations. The tremendous preparation and documentation represent excellence in knowledge and effective communication. It was well prepared and well transmitted to the stakeholders. During the event, there was effective messaging/communication on the milestones for the event. My interaction with key individuals from both ARRL and Red Cross was positive and left me with the resolve that they were both very capable, and have tremendous character. After the end of the event, there was a request for comments or a review of the event, and I wrote a very positive review, as it is well deserved.

Dave Minyard

Editor’s note: This refers to an exercise held on May 30 by the Amateur Radio Relay League.